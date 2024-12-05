Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Ships 2 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has shipped over two million units. The figure includes digital sales.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 14.

We’re glad to see so many of you enjoying #DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake! 💙 pic.twitter.com/zgDdEWSXPp — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 6, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy.

Story

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega’s quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.

Build Your Perfect Party

Recruit a variety of allies, with three able to join your party to aid you on your quest. Choose their vocations, appearances and their voices. There’s even a brand new vocation exclusive to this remake: the monster wrangler!

Travel Across an Expansive Open World

Explore a wealth of towns, castles, caves, towers and dungeons to explore on your adventure, with hidden secrets waiting to be discovered.

Strategic, Turn-Based Battles

Battle a vast array of monsters in classic Dragon Quest turn-based battles. Set party tactics and switch up weapons, abilities and spells to take on all of the challenging foes that await you.

