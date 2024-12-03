Tetris the Grandmaster 4: Absolute Eye Announced for PC - News

ARIKA has announced Tetris the Grandmaster 4: Absolute Eye for PC via Steam. It will launch by the end of March 2025. It will be an offline-only game.

A new Tetris game was first announced by The Tetris Company and ARIKA earlier this year.

More details on the game will be shared at a later date.

