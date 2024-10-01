New Tetris Game Announced by The Tetris Company and ARIKA - News

posted 9 hours ago

The Tetris Company and ARIKA have announced the two companies have signed a license agreement on a new Tetris game.

"New Tetris will implement new ideas based on concept of 'Tetris that makes good at Tetris' and is scheduled to be released during the fiscal year 2024," reads the press release.

"Please stay tuned for further details."

