Quilts & Cats of Calico Releases December 18 for Switch - News

Publisher and developer Monster Couch, and developer Flatout Games announced the puzzle game, Quilts & Cats of Calico, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 18 for $19.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Quilts & Cats of Calico is, at its heart, a puzzle game of sewing quilts and attracting adorable cats to them. It’s cute, relaxing, and cozy while being a great way to exercise the brain. Your goal is to score as many points as possible by laying tiles on a board, arranging colors and patterns to complete Design Goal Tiles, and attracting adorable feline friends to your quilt. It’s a fantastic way to unwind after a long day by playing solo, engaging in a story inspired by Studio Ghibli movies, or joining other players online in cross-platform multiplayer matches to see who’s got what it takes to be the best quilter.

Quilts & Cats of Calico is a cozy puzzle game in which your main task is to make a quilt from patterned fabric scraps. By smartly combining the colors and patterns of the scraps, you will score points for the completed design, sew on buttons, and attract adorable cats, who have their own preferences for bedding patterns.

Moving beyond just an adaptation, Quilts & Cats of Calico transports players to a feline realm full of new additions and surprises. Whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran of the board game counterpart, the digital adaptation offers a unique puzzle experience for everyone.

A Wide Variety of Gameplay Modes

Tailoring to your preferences, the game offers distinct gameplay modes. Play in the online, cross-platform multiplayer mode, where you can challenge friends or engage in matches with random opponents. Alternatively, enjoy the tranquility of solo mode, confronting AI opponents of varying difficulty levels. Perfect for honing skills in a relaxing setting, solo mode offers a cozy atmosphere for players to immerse themselves in the game.

A Whimsical Adventure in the City of Cat Worshippers

Embark on an enthralling story campaign, drawing inspiration from the worlds created by Studio Ghibli. Navigate a society where cats wield immense influence, assuming the role of a traveling quilter on their journey to rediscover themselves in a city devoted to felines. Climb the ranks and create bonds with both human and feline companions as you craft quilts and hone your skills. Journey onward, for in this world, the assistance of feline allies may prove crucial to your success.

Cat Creation and Gameplay Customization

In Quilts & Cats of Calico, you can personalize your experience with extended customization options. Create your own, unique cat model with a name, fur color, and outfit of your choice, adding a personal touch to your gameplay. You can customize your player portrait and background to suit your preference, as well. Make the game truly yours by selecting what resonates with you most.

Cat Purrs and Companionship

In Quilts & Cats of Calico, cats are not just bystanders; they actively participate in your games. Whether lounging lazily, frolicking about, or dozing off, their behavior adds charm to your gaming experience. Interact with them by petting or gently shooing them away when they intrude on your quilting endeavors. With their unpredictable nature, these furry companions promise to keep you entertained throughout your gameplay.

