S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Patch to Release 'During the Week to Come' - News

Developer GSC Game World announced a patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will release "during the week to come" on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The update will fix a number of crashes, fix main quest progression bugs, adjust the gameplay and balance, and more.

The game has also gone on to sell over one million units worldwide.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

Read details on the update below:

Crash Fixes, including

Issues and memory allocation failures, which previously caused the game to exit unexpectedly, particularly around rendering, skeletal meshes, and quest-related cutscenes.

Main Quest Progression Fixes, including

Several bugs blocking the main quest progression, NPCs getting stuck in objects, incorrect quest markers, and issues with quest cutscenes.

Revision of the main quests (like Visions of Truth or A Minor Incident) to ensure smooth transitions, avoiding rare cases of players not being able to proceed further.

Gameplay & Balance Adjustments, including

Fixing the price of the weapons with upgrades installed compared to their value without attachments.

NPCs behavior, including the way they act when lacking a shelter during the Emissions.

Cutscenes & Visual Fixes, including

Rarely missing facial animations, misplaced NPCs, and visual inconsistencies like detached heads and clothes clipping.

Quality and stability improvements of the visual effects.

Softlock Fixes, including

Issue where players were unable to close the trade screen after putting ammo in a wrong slot while playing on a gamepad.

User Interface Improvements, including

Quest notifications now showed correctly during dialogues.

Corrected texts and missing interaction prompts.

Noted to be addressed in future updates

Analogue sticks dead zones bugfixes.

A-Life system bugfixes.

