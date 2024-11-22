S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has sold over one million units since it released on November 20.

"No wonder it feels a bit crowdy in the Zone. A million copies were sold, and much more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass. This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure. The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us. Thank You, stalkers!"

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

