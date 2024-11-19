Minecraft Theme Park Rights Acquired by Legoland Owner Merlin Entertainments - News

UK-based Merlin Entertainments has won the theme park rights to the best-selling video game, Minecraft, according to a report from The Guardian.

Merlin will be investing over £85 million ($110 million) in two Minecraft attractions. The first will open in the UK in 2026 and the second in the US in 2027.

Over the longer term, Mojang and Merlin will expand their strategy to other countries and territories with Minecraft, which is called "Adventures Made Real."

"We are everywhere digitally, Merlin is everywhere physically," said Microsoft Gaming vice president of franchise development Kayleen Walters. "It is about how do we expand Minecraft beyond the game. Mojang and Microsoft are experts on Minecraft and the brand, Merlin are the experts on location-based experiences; it is a shared vision."

Merlin owns over 135 attractions in 23 countries. This includes Alton Towers, Legoland, Sea Life, Madame Tussauds, the London Eye, and more.

