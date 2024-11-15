Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island Launches December 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

/ 617 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Polygon Treehouse announced Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on December 5.

"Mythwrecked is a game that’s close to our hearts," said Polygon Treehouse creative director and lead developer Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou. "It’s a game that we’ve worked hard to craft with care and consideration and put a lot of ourselves and the Roki DNA into. It’s super exciting to be finally welcoming folks to the shores of Ambrosia island, and we hope you enjoy your stay."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, players take on the role of backpacker Alex, who has found herself stranded on the mysterious shores of Ambrosia Island. As she begins to explore her surroundings, she discovers that she is not alone—the island is populated by the gods of Greek myth and legend! However, something is amiss—the gods are unable to remember who they are. In order to find her way home, she must befriend the inhabitants and help them to restore their memories.

Explore the dynamic island in this non-linear adventure inspired by elements of the Ace Attorney franchise and A Short Hike. Unravel the story of the island and build friendships with the gods through a unique relationship mechanic. The closer you become, the more they are willing to help Alex with their godly powers. Solve the mystery of Ambrosia Island, save the gods, and help Alex find a way back home!

Gods Among Us

Many Gods call Ambrosia Island home, from Ares to Athena, Hermes to Hades. Tracking them all down is made easier with the Ambrosidex, though some may be harder to meet than others.

Treasure in the Sandbox

Use the radar signal on the Ambrosidex to hunt for lost godly treasures hidden all over the island! Return them to their rightful owners to help rekindle their memories and learn more about the island’s fate.

Conversational Wizard

Explore the island, examine new objects and locations, and talk to others to unlock new conversation topics. Maybe some Gods know something that will help Alex on her adventure, but some sensitive topics may be off-limits until you have earned their friendship.

Even Gods Need a Friend

Experience a non-linear, emotional story about the importance of friendship, family, and community.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles