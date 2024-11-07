Mass Effect TV Series has Been Greenlit by Amazon - News

posted 22 minutes ago

A TV series based on the video game series Mass Effect is officially in development at Amazon, according to a report from Variety.

F9: The Fast Saga writer Daniel Casey will write and be an executive producer on the series. Karim Zreik will also be an executive producer under his Cedar Tree Productions, which is under an overall deal at Amazon.

Ari Arad and BioWare's Michael Gamble will also be executive producers. Arad previously was a producer on other video game adaptations - Borderlands and Uncharted.

Developer BioWare is developing a new entry in the Mass Effect series.

