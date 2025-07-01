Lost Records Developer Don't Nod Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

French video game developer Don't Nod has confirmed it has laid off employees following the release of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

"We are saddened to confirm that, following the completion of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, we had to make the difficult decision to proceed with a new round of layoffs, this time affecting our studio in Montreal," a Don't Nod representative told Eurogamer.

"This decision was taken after exploring all other possibilities and ultimately reflects the challenging reality of maintaining sustainable operations in a difficult economic context for Don't Nod. We want to sincerely thank every team member affected for their dedication and contributions throughout the development of Lost Records. Their talent and commitment were instrumental in bringing the project to life."

Don't Nod released Lost Records: Bloom & Rage for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2025. The studio also developed Jusant, Tell Me Why, Life is Strange, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles