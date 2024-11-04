Symphonia Launches December 5 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Sunny Peak announced the non-violent and poetic platformer, Symphonia, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 5.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the realm of Symphonia, music acts as a source of life and energy. But since the founders and their orchestra vanished the inhabitants are divided, and the world slowly falls into silence. What if there was a way to gather a new orchestra? That’s the question Philemon, the mysterious musician in Symphonia, will have to answer.

Embody a Mysterious Violinist

Embody a mysterious violinist, brought back to life in a declining world. Your violin and bow are both your instrument and a means of transport. Catapult yourself through the world, and complete levels by solving exciting platforming challenges while re-activating the machinery that brings life and energy back to this world.

Discover a Musical World

Discover a musical world, based on the symphonic orchestra, and filled with colorful characters. Each area in Symphonia has its own distinct feel and characters, and each room is hand-crafted. Meet prodigious musicians and try to convince them to join the orchestra.

A Unique Soundtrack

A unique soundtrack, based on the romantic musical period, crafted by composer Olivier Esman. Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his team. Play engrossing concerts, each centered around one of the families of instruments—strings, brass, and woodwinds.

Explore, navigate, play the violin, gather musicians. Awaken Symphonia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles