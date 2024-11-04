Lords of the Fallen Update 1.6 Out Now - Adds PS5 Pro Support and More - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks have announced update 1.6 for Lords of the Fallen is now available.

The update adds PlayStation 5 Pro support, improvements to the gameplay, improve the onboarding experience for new players, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Gameplay Improvements

We’ve implemented further gameplay adjustments informed by community feedback and extensive playtesting. It’s rewarding to see our Steam “Recent Review” score rising, reflecting the positive impact of these ongoing improvements, and we’re committed to continuing this journey with your valuable input.

Highlights include:

Mob Density – Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned certain mob encounters to create a smoother, more immersive combat experience by isolating instances to prevent mobs from stacking up. Returning players may find it worthwhile to start anew, as we’ve added a few fresh surprises along the way! (Original enemy distribution and density can still be accessed via NG+ modifiers.)

– Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned certain mob encounters to create a smoother, more immersive combat experience by isolating instances to prevent mobs from stacking up. Returning players may find it worthwhile to start anew, as we’ve added a few fresh surprises along the way! (Original enemy distribution and density can still be accessed via NG+ modifiers.) Ranged Enemies – We’ve adjusted the perception of certain ranged units to correct instances that felt unfair or unrealistic.

– We’ve adjusted the perception of certain ranged units to correct instances that felt unfair or unrealistic. Jumping – Platforming in Pilgrim’s Perch has been refined with improved indicators, making jumps clearer and navigation smoother.

Player-Versus-Player Scaling – To elevate skill-based play in player-versus-player, we’ve rebalanced scaling mechanics, particularly where magic-infused weapons and spells are concerned. These tweaks apply exclusively to player-versus-player, so player-versus-environment players can continue with their current builds unaffected.

– To elevate skill-based play in player-versus-player, we’ve rebalanced scaling mechanics, particularly where magic-infused weapons and spells are concerned. These tweaks apply exclusively to player-versus-player, so player-versus-environment players can continue with their current builds unaffected. Attack Displacement – Some weapon attacks have received slight adjustments to reduce displacement, providing a greater sense of control while preserving effectiveness and supporting your playstyle.

Enhanced Tutorialisation, Onboarding, and Start-Up Experience

We’ve taken steps to further enrich the onboarding experience for new players in Lords of the Fallen, building on feedback from our veteran Lampbearers. We want every new player to feel empowered on their journey, and we understand that some early tutorials may have presented a steep learning curve. Here’s what’s new:

Improved Lighting in the Defiled Sepulchre – Enhanced lighting and visual adjustments make this initial tutorial area clearer and easier to navigate.

– Enhanced lighting and visual adjustments make this initial tutorial area clearer and easier to navigate. Gradual Umbral Tutorialization – Core abilities like “soulflay” and “syphoning” now have dedicated tutorial spaces later in Redcopse, allowing new players to engage with each feature more gradually.

– Core abilities like “soulflay” and “syphoning” now have dedicated tutorial spaces later in Redcopse, allowing new players to engage with each feature more gradually. Simplified First Jump Tutorial – We’ve refined the jump tutorial to be more accessible (hands up in the comments if you cleared it on the first attempt!).

– We’ve refined the jump tutorial to be more accessible (hands up in the comments if you cleared it on the first attempt!). Lightreaper Boss Adjustment in NG0 – To clarify the intentional design of this encounter, we’ve removed the Lightreaper boss fight from the tutorial area for NG0 players. Rest assured: the Lightreaper still lurks within Mournstead and will make a return as a surprise in NG+.

A More Immersive Umbral Realm for Explorers

Umbral, the parallel realm intertwined with the living world of Axiom, is accessible at any point in the game, offering an expansive world of alternate pathways, hidden treasures, and secrets. We know how much you enjoy exploring Mournstead, and many of you have asked for a more exploration-friendly Umbral realm. Embracing this idea, we’ve made some tweaks to enhance its immersive vibe while preserving its mysterious, challenging nature.

While Umbral remains intentionally hostile, we’ve made adjustments to its sounds, visuals, and enemy spawn curve. Now, the threads (Umbral natives) are slower to detect your presence, allowing you some precious time to explore before the realm’s haunting intensifies. Eventually, the Scarlet Shadow will appear, forcing you to decide: escape or engage in an epic showdown.

These changes make Umbral better suited for exploration while preserving its eerie intensity and challenging atmosphere:

Dynamic Ambient Sound – Initial entry into Umbral is now accompanied by subtler soundscapes, building in intensity as you remain longer, reaching a crescendo before you must find an exit, or risk facing the Crimson Reaper.

– Initial entry into Umbral is now accompanied by subtler soundscapes, building in intensity as you remain longer, reaching a crescendo before you must find an exit, or risk facing the Crimson Reaper. Adjusted Enemy Spawn Curve – Enemy appearances are now better paced to create a smoother, gradual build-up of tension.

– Enemy appearances are now better paced to create a smoother, gradual build-up of tension. Increased Delay for Scarlet Shadow – You’ll now have more time to explore before the Scarlet Shadow emerges, enhancing the suspense.

– You’ll now have more time to explore before the Scarlet Shadow emerges, enhancing the suspense. Reduced Vignette Effect – Based on player feedback, the vignette effect has been softened to improve visibility while exploring Umbral.

– Based on player feedback, the vignette effect has been softened to improve visibility while exploring Umbral. Clearer Umbral Eggs – We’ve added a special VFX to eggs set to spawn Umbral natives, as we noticed some players had difficulty distinguishing between active and inactive ones.

These updates create a richer exploration experience within Umbral, preserving its dark allure and escalating tension for daring adventurers.

Performance Improvements

We’ve implemented additional performance enhancements across several of the game’s more graphically demanding areas, optimizing the experience for players with lower-spec computers.

New Challengers Incoming!

With Lords of the Fallen now fully harnessing the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro (with an enhanced Performance Mode running at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second based on 1440p, and Quality Mode running at a native 4K resolution and 30 frames per second), prepare for a fresh wave of cross-players venturing into Mournstead! Be sure to welcome them—whether with a warm salute in cooperative play or the cold edge of your blade in player-versus-player.

Lords of the Fallen is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

