Yoshida: Square Enix Games to Release Simultaneously on More Platforms in the Future

by, posted 1 hour ago

Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with 4Gamer about FANTASIAN Neo Dimension said Square Enix plans to launch its games "simultaneously" on more platforms.

"We want you to play the game on other platforms as well," said Yoshida. "This time, the Xbox Series X|S version will be released at the same time.

"In the future, Square Enix will release more and more titles simultaneously on each platform, and this is close to the first installment, so I hope Xbox users will play it as well."

Square Enix in September released all six games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on the Xbox Series X|S.

Yoshida recently stated he wants to release Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox consoles. Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on December 5.

You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

