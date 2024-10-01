Square Enix Wants to Release Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox - News

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Video Games SI stated Square Enix wants to release the JRPG on Xbox.

"Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox," said Yoshida.

"But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything. But of course, I want to say that it’s not as if there’s zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes."

Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store last month.

Square Enix last week did announce and release all six games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on the Xbox Series X|S. The series previously released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

