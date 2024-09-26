Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has announced all six games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, while the PC version is now available on the Microsoft Store.

The series previously released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

The bundle including all six games is currently on sale for $59.99, while the first two games are on sale for $9.59, and the other four are on sale for $14.39.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

