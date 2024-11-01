Dragon Age: The Veilguard Sets BioWare Record on Steam for Concurrent Players - Sales

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released Dragon Age: The Veilguard for yesterday and on launch day has already set a new record for BioWare.

The action RPG reached a peak of 70,414 concurrent players on Steam in its first 24 hours available, according to SteamDB. This is the highest peak any BioWare game has reached on digital store.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was the previous record holder for a BioWare game with a peak of 59,817 concurrent players.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 31.

