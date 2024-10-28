Former Bethesda Designer: Starfield 2 Will be 'One Hell of a Game' - News

Former designer Bruce Nesmith speaking with VideoGamer described Starfield as similar to the first Mass Effect or Assassin's Creed game. Those IPs had "rough starts," but they ended up with "amazing sequels."

“When we built Skyrim, we had the tremendous advantage of Oblivion, which had the tremendous advantage of Morrowind. All that stuff was there for us," said Nesmith. "All we had to do was continue to improve and add new stuff in. We didn’t have to start from the ground up. If we’d had to start from the ground up, that would have been another two or three years of development time.

"I’m looking forward to Starfield 2. I think it’s going to be one hell of a game because it’s going to address a lot of the things people are saying, ‘We’re quite there. We’re missing a little bit.’ It will be able to take what’s in there right now and put in a lot of new stuff and fix a lot of those problems."

He continued, "If you look at the first Dragon Age, the first Assassin’s Creed, the first game in a lot of IPs, they tend to show off flashes of brilliance amid a lot of other things that don’t quite catch everybody’s eye. No, they’re not quite as hot and popular. It takes, sadly, sometimes a second or third to version of the game in order to really enrich everything."

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023 and has surpassed 14 million players with an average playtime of over 40 hours per player.

