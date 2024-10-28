Dead Island 2 Tops 10 Million Players - Sales

Developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has surpassed 10 million players.

"This week, we’re celebrating BIG! Not only we dropped the Ultimate Edition, Neighborhood Watch, and Patch 6, but we’ve officially hit 10 MILLION SLAYERS since launch!" said the developer.

"From the sunny streets of Hell-A to the gnarliest zombie-smashing action, y’all came, y’all slayed, and now we’re celebrating every bloody moment.



"Whether you’re chopping heads, firing up traps, or blowing things up with electric grenade launchers, YOU made this happen. We can’t wait to see how you keep turning up the heat and leveling up the chaos!

"Big thanks to all our Slayers across the globe!"

Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC in April 2023.

