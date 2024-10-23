The Elder Scrolls Online Tops 25 Million Players - Sales

/ 465 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer ZeniMax Online Studios have updated the official website for The Elder Scrolls Online to reveal the game has surpassed 25 million players.

"Join over 25 million adventurers within the award-winning RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe," reads the website. "Go anywhere, do anything, and play your way with no subscription required."

The Elder Scrolls Online released for PC in April 2014, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2015, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles