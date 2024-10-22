Cult of the Lamb Sales Top 4.5 Million Units - Sales

Devolver Digital and developer Massive Monster announced Cult of the Lamb has sold over 4.5 million units worldwide since it released in 2022.

This figure is up from 3.5 million units sold in January 2024.

The two companies have partnered with Laced Records to release a six-track album titled, Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy. It is a metal reimagining of the soundtrack for the game.

View the official music video for the lead single CULT featuring Pick Up Goliath, Howard Jones, Scott LePage and Mike Malyan below:

Cult of the Lamb is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

