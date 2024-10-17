2K Announces Free-to-Play Roguelike Hero Shooter Project Ethos for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 2K and developer 31st Union have announced free-to-play, third-person roguelike hero shooter, Project Ethos, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

A community playtest is now available on PC for a limited time.

What is Project Ethos ?

A Roguelike Hero Shooter

Shape your playstyle every match through Evolutions, powerful, semi-randomized, upgrades unique to each hero. Evolve a sniper into a close-range skirmisher, or a support role into a powerful lone wolf. Build your hero in real-time to suit your personal playstyle.

Signature Extraction Mode

Drop into Trials, an ongoing, persistent fight to collect cores, extract, and unlock powerful Augments which fuel your future Trials runs.

Build Your Perfect Run, or Die Trying

Discover new levels of mastery across every run as you take on the competition with new abilities, stakes, and challenges that change every match. With the clock ticking, do you safely extract with your hard-earned cores, or go big, risk it all, and see if you and your team can earn top ranking. The choice is yours.

How to Access the Community Playtest?

The best way to learn about Project Ethos is to play it.

2K and 31st Union are bringing players in from the start so they can play the game themselves and be a part of the development process.

In the current community playtest, players will be able to play two modes:

Trials – Our signature mode, Trials, is an ongoing, persistent fight to collect cores, extract, and unlock powerful Augments which fuel your future Trials runs.

– Our signature mode, Trials, is an ongoing, persistent fight to collect cores, extract, and unlock powerful Augments which fuel your future Trials runs. Gauntlet – Gauntlet is the competitive head-to-head tournament mode for Project Ethos . Play against other teams in your bracket, upgrade your hero after each match and fight to be the last one standing.

Eligible players in select territories across North America and Europe can access the community playtest by heading over to Twitch and completing a Twitch Drop by watching 30 minutes of one of our partner Creators and their streams.

The community playtest is available from October 17 to 20 in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. Servers will be on at the following times:

North American Countries

October 17 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET until October 17 at 11 p.m. PT / October 18 at 2:00 a.m. ET

October 18 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET until October 21 at 11 p.m. PT / October 22 at 2:00 a.m. ET

European Countries

October 17 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+1 until October 18 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1

October 18 at 1:00 p.m. GMT+1 until October 21 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1

