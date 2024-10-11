Tomb Raider Franchise Tops 100 Million Units Sold - Sales

Crystal Dynamics announced the Tomb Raider franchise has sold over 100 million units lifetime.

"We’re so honored to share a huge milestone for Tomb Raider – we have officially reached over 100 million games sold across the franchise!" said Crystal Dynamics.

The first entry in the series, Tomb Raider, released in 1996 for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and MS-DOS. The last new mainline entry, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

TR officially commemorates its anniversary later this month, but we're (cont) https://t.co/Kg4duy5Ptg pic.twitter.com/otaHrdTZ8G — Crystal Dynamics (@CrystalDynamics) October 11, 2024

