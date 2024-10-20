Switch Tops 34M Lifetime - Japan Hardware Estimates for September 2024 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 308,624 units sold for September 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 34.06 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 53,244 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.07 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 3,695 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.63 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 187 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 75,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 3,000 units. PS4 sold 128,271 units for the month of September 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 355 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 55,414 units (-15.2%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 173,804 (-76.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 22,665 units (-86.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,138 units (-94.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down up nearly 75,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 59,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 2.22 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.11 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.09 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for September 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 308,624 (34,058,896) PlayStation 5 - 53,244 (6,072,593) Xbox Series X|S - 3,695 (630,902) PlayStation 4 - 187 (9,679,464)

Weekly Sales:

Japan September 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 67,486 PlayStation 5 - 11,014

Xbox Series X|S - 1,488 PlayStation 4 - 25

Japan September 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 50,586 PlayStation 5 - 10,103 Xbox Series X|S - 682 PlayStation 4 - 41

Japan September 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 52,367 PlayStation 5 - 8,761 Xbox Series X|S - 603 PlayStation 4 - 39

Japan September 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 74,364 PlayStation 5 - 10,806 Xbox Series X|S - 563 PlayStation 4 - 33

Japan October 5, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 63,821 PlayStation 5 - 12,560 Xbox Series X|S - 359 PlayStation 4 - 49

