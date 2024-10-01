Microsoft Ends HoloLens 2 Production - News

Microsoft has told UploadVR it has ended production on HoloLens 2.

HoloLens 2 will continue to get "updates to address critical security issues and software regressions" until the end of 2027. All software support for the mixed reality headset will end at the start of 2028.

Sofware support for the original HoloLens will end on December 10, 2024. The headset was in production from 2016 until 2018. HoloLens 2 released in 2019. The price for the HoloLens 2 starts at $3,500 and goes up to $5,199.

Microsoft is still "fully committed" to the militarized HoloLens IVAS. The US Army will run an operational test in early 2025 and will later decide whether or not to enter full-scale production by late 2025.

The contract is worth up to $21.88 billion over the course of 10 years.

