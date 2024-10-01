Football Manager 2024 Tops 14 Million Players - Sales

/ 426 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 2024 has surpassed 14 million players across all platforms.

"Fresh off a record-breaking year for FM24 with more than 14 million players across platforms, the latest release in Sports Interactive’s and SEGA’s iconic franchise puts players at the heart of a deep, authentic football universe where only they define their destiny," reads the Football Manager 25 announcement article.

Football Manager 2024 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2023.

The next entry in the series, Football Manager 25, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass on November 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles