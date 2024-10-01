Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

A new RPG from the Atelier series.

A new adventure with new protagonists and an original story in the world of Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is coming to consoles and PC as a "completely offline" title.

Building on the experiences of the Atelier series while also evolving, we invite you to look forward to another story of Resleriana.

