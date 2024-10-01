Parcel Corps Launches October 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Billy Goat Entertainment announced Parcel Corps will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.

While waiting for the rest of their order to arrive, players can dig into a slice of New Island, where they can experience all the fun of being a zero-hours contract bicycle courier. Bunny hop, grind, and power slide through busy malls and relentless traffic as you carve your path through one of New Island’s sandbox levels.

Follow your GPS for the most straightforward routes or scour high and low for shortcuts. Meet some of the ridiculous cast and add them to your client list before sampling a Delivery Rush, where the orders come in fast, and you need to react even faster.

