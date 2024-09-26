Physical Editions of Iron Meat Available Now on Switch and PS5 - News

Strictly Limited, in partnership with Retroware, has announced that the Iron Meat physical limited editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 are now available at strictlylimitedgames.com/collections/iron-meat. These editions will be exclusively available through Strictly Limited and will be the only physical versions of the game worldwide. Digital editions are also available via Steam, Nintendo eShop, and the PlayStation Store.

Iron Meat is a run-and-gun arcade shooter that thrusts players into a chaotic, apocalyptic future where THE MEAT, an all-consuming interdimensional biomass, mutates everything in its path. As Vadim, you'll battle through nine retro-inspired stages, fighting mutated enemies and deadly machines while uncovering the terrifying truth behind secret experiments on the Moon.

Features

Multi-phase boss fights: Iron Meat pays homage to classic run-and-gun titles from the past, with intense boss fights fixed into multiple phases. With three difficulty settings to choose from, players can put their skills to the test, where a higher difficulty is rewarded upon completion with an even more challenging boss battle.

Who says you must take on The Meat invasion alone? With 2-player couch co-op, you can grab a buddy to leave a trail of bloody, Meat-infected corpses together! It's double the firepower, double the carnage, and double THE MEAT! Over 30 unlockable skins: You don't have to be a soldier to fight against The Meat. Hell, you don't even have to be a HUMAN to do so! With over 30 unlockable skins to choose from, players can customize their character the way they want. Each skin comes with interchangeable parts, allowing for greater customization with mixing and matching.

