No More Room in Hell 2 Releases on October 22 for PC in Early Access - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Torn Banner Studios announced the eight-player co-op action horror first-person shooter, No More Room in Hell 2, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on October 22.

View the Early Access release date reveal trailer below:

The Early Access version of the game includes the following:

Power Plant, a fully fleshed out non-linear map that includes over a dozen places of interest that each feature puzzle-like objectives and rewards.

Eight-player cooperative play.

cooperative play. Permadeath characters.

Character progression.

Unreal Engine 5 visuals.

Proximity VOIP and “group up” communication systems.

Multiple enemy types and appearances.

Unique “enemy encounter” moments.

Inventory system.

Multiple melee and ranged weapons.

Trap and explosive items.

Evolving narrative.

Zombie dismemberment damage system.

Much more!

Read details on the game below:

No More Room in Hell 2 is an intense and terrifying permadeath cooperative journey into the eerie darkness of zombie-infested zones. As an emergency responder you must survive, scavenge, stockpile and fulfill your mission—then repeat, each time in an ever-changing experience.

Intense Eight-Player Cooperative Play

Eight cooperative players spawn across one huge map, deploying their wits and deadly reflexes to unite & survive against the unstoppable forces of the undead. Players must communicate and strategize to survive, with danger lurking in every shadow. Carve your path through the horde with combat – or cunning.

There are multiple ways to tackle any scenario, but character permadeath creates huge consequences for every bad decision, as the undead react to every move and noise you make. Draw foes away with a car alarm, lead them directly into the teeth of a trap, or go with a more forceful approach of explosive action.

Massive Replayable Map

Find your way to your teammates with proximity voice chat and grow together in power. Each match, you’ll go from shaking in the darkness with only a beer bottle, to forming a fully stocked cooperative squad with assault rifles and explosives. An ever-present threat remains: if any responder dies, all of their progress is lost.

Power Plant, the first Early Access area, places eight players at the outskirts of a massive map in rural Pennsylvania.

Locate cooperative allies, then work together to get to the final objective at the map’s center as the difficulty increases. Gather weapons & equipment to survive the rising threat, moving your squad towards the map’s power plant finale.

Objectives unfold as iconic horror movie scenes at abandoned gas stations, bars, military checkpoints and more, as you earn better gear to increase your odds of survival and restore infrastructure to keep humanity alive.

Permadeath

Every mission puts your character at risk of dying—forever.

Looting supplies levels up your responder, so long as they survive a mission. With every run you improve your chances for survival with access to equipment caches and starting gear.

Do you put your character’s life on the line to save a squad member? Rewards increase as more squadmates extract, but the risks of permadeath are ever-present.

This is cooperative play with consequences.

Endlessly Replayable Horror

No More Room in Hell 2 is a visceral and human horror experience—where the rotting undead were once real people.

is a visceral and human horror experience—where the rotting undead were once real people. One zombie is a threat. A crowd of zombies will tear you apart. The undead not only see you, they can hear you, each other, and every deafening sound you trigger in the hushed wilderness.

Multiple zombie types and an ever present darkness keeps you always one step away from a horrifying end – even your responder might join the undead horde.

Melee, Ranged and Tactical Weapons

Ammo is scarce (at first), zombies are dangerous, and players are fragile. Experience thrilling survival horror with an arsenal of weapons—some professional, some improvised—to ward off and outwit the undead.

Experience thrilling survival horror with an arsenal of weapons—some professional, some improvised—to ward off and outwit the undead. Bury a crowbar into a walker’s skull with visceral melee combat, or unload your last shotgun shell into the advancing hoard. A dynamic gore system lets you see and feel the sickening impact of every wound you impart on the undead.

Stay alive by planning out your combat encounters, using tools like proximity bombs to employ brains instead of brawn.

Do whatever you can to make it out alive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles