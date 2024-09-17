Farming Life Sim Orange Season Releases October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Innerfire Studios announced the farming life sim game, Orange Season, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 24.

The game has been available for PC in Early Access since April 2017. The full release will be priced at $29.99 on consoles and $19.99 on PC, while the PC Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $24.99.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Make your farmer’s dream come true in the charming village of Orange Town. Grow crops, raise animals, fish, and mine to build a successful and profitable farm. Socialize with the villagers and help them out through quests to build friendships that will last a lifetime. Discover and farm as you create your own story in Orange Season!

However, building a successful farm is no easy task. Growing your crops requires hard work. That’s why it’s important to take a break from time to time by participating in festivals, fishing, exploring the mines, finding resources, and making new friends.

Orange Town is the home of all kinds of different people, each with their own secrets, struggles, and stories. Make sure to befriend them and create your own exciting story through your interactions with them. What will your story be?

Features:

Play the main storyline, or create a story of your own.

Explore many handcrafted areas.

Enjoy various town festivals and minigames.

Raise animals, fish, mine, and plant crops on your farm.

Improve your relationship with the town’s villagers by interacting with them and completing various quests.

Customize and expand your farm.

Upcoming Features

Several festivals and minigames inspired by real-life festivities from around the world.

More than 30 different types of animals.

Marriage system with dozens of potential spouses (regardless of gender).

Rival Marriage system, where you can influence who ends up with who.

More places to discover and explore.

