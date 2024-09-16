PlayStation Co-CEO: Consoles to Remain Core of Business - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 537 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO of Studio Business Group and Hideaki Nishino in an interview with Nikkei (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said consoles will remain the core of its business, even as the company releases more titles on PC.
"I think that with mobile devices, there are many games that show advertisements, and PCs are difficult to set up, but with PlayStation, once you turn it on, you can experience the content you bought straight away," said Nishino.
"The store where you purchase software also offers an intuitive experience because the products are laid out in an easy-to-understand manner."
He added, "We are trying to increase our share of the overall game market by developing content for PCs as well. There is no doubt that consoles will be at the core of our business, but by offering titles for platforms other than consoles, we will reach a wider range of customers."
PlayStation has started to release live service games day one on PlayStation and PC, but the single-player and narrative-drive games will launch as first on PlayStation with the PC release later on.
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 Pro last week. The mid-generation upgrade to the PS5 will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. Pre-orders will open on September 26.
"ripping the crap out of our customers will remain the core of our business"
Fixed it for you
You guys are so salty. It is literally only 50$ more than the highest tier of steam deck, yet none of you have a problem with steam deck pricing model
sigh Steam Deck is first of all a PC. It’s not a console. A fairly powerful handheld PC at that. You always pay a premium for PC capabilities on the go. Like a laptop where there's quite a few that are the same price as a standard gaming desktops. You try to package what the PS5 Pro has in handheld form and you’re gonna be looking at well past $1000 starting. And Steam Deck is actually on the low end of handheld PC pricing compared to what's in the market like the Lenovo Legion Go or Asus ROG Ally. Your hot takes are insane man. As long as it's in Sony's favor I suppose. You seem to think Sony is incapable of doing wrong.
You know Steam OS isn't as useful and windows PC though right? Lacks a lot of features so that argument would only work with the ROG ally or something similar. I know you can install Windows on it but from what I have seen windows doesn't work as well as hoped
SteamOS is built on Linux. You have 2 modes on Steam Deck. Handheld mode (the console-like experience) and Desktop mode. You switch it to Desktop mode, and you have a whole standard operating system ;P I've used my Steam Deck for everything from standard internet browsing to even for work. Not to mention, you can fully install Windows on your Steam Deck if you want! Like I said, it's a PC. You can install anything you want. That even goes for the ROG Ally. Valve is even opening SteamOS to be installed on any PC if you want.
Don't believe me? Here's Valve's instructions on how to install Windows on Steam Deck. https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/6121-ECCD-D643-BAA8 very first sentence, "Steam Deck is a PC, and other applications and OSes can be installed"
No I'm not. Steam Deck using Linux is exactly why I'm bringing it up. Linux lacks of lot of compatibility compared to Windows. You wouldn't buy a handheld based on Linux to use a PC, lets face it and be honest with ourselves. I know you can install windows on it, but Linus made a video called "i installed windows on a steam deck and regret it". Windows doesn't work that well on it because it wasn't designed to run windows as it's primary function
Yes you are. You clearly have never used it. You're just going by what you've heard on videos. Outdated videos at that. To your first point, yeah Linux isn't a 1:1 with Windows, but it has the applications that the majority of purchasers would be using it for. Whenever I'm using the desktop, I rarely ever think about what I'm missing from my regular PC. Office for example, but I'll just use an alternative that's available on Linux. There's always another solution. And most importantly, a LOT more functionality than what the PS5 Pro OS offers, thus further devaluing your initial argument.
Also, you're pointing out a Linus video from when the Steam Deck first launched. When Valve was focusing on just getting the platform to as smooth a state as possible. Within just a few months after launch, updated drivers were provided to where Windows works like Windows now. I certainly didn't have any problems with it. Don't point out videos that are literally years out of date.
Ultimately, my initial point still stands. Steam Deck is a handheld PC and trying to compare that to the PS5 Pro to try to justify the price is a bad faith argument. Especially when you consider just the screen of the Steam Deck is at least $100 IIRC. You're not gonna get a screen on the PS5 Pro.
Ultimately, you trying to convince me and others that I can't use steam deck pricing because it's TECHNICALLY a PC is ridiculous. No-one is going to use that tiny screen to do PC related things on and you know it.
Another sigh you can dock the Steam Deck to a monitor or TV and use it like a regular desktop with a mouse and keyboard and the whole shebang. LMAO "technically" a PC? Brother, IT IS a PC. Goodness gracious I need to know your thought process lol
No-one's buying steam decks to dock them and use them as a PC though are they. Geez. What is YOUR thought process.
Yes, they are. Quite a few do lol. Does the majority? Idk, probably not, but many still do. I'm someone who constantly follows the Steam Deck community and sees questions about what dock to get or best way to streamline their setup all the time, and you're just claiming that nonsense because your argument is fundamentally flawed. Stop moving your own goal posts. Every new comment you make goes further and further away from your initial point.
On PC, I don't pay to play online, I have several stores to choose from where to buy games, I have game subscription services like Game Pass or cloud computing services like GeForce Now. Therefore, because PC users have all these facilities, the price of games is lower than the price charged in any console store.
I'm a consumer, so I don't care about the work involved in making games for my hardware, but I demand that they arrive optimized and without many bugs. The company must find a way to minimize costs and maximize profits, and there are several competent professionals for this, in addition to the variety of technologies.
Stop looking for photorealistic graphics and focus on producing games with a good story, well optimized, with minimum frame rates of 60FPS, at least 1440p (4K would be better). I think people want this... I'm not going to stop the game to see the detail in the corner of a wall, how many pixels there are in that scene, a 5 FPS drop... man! I just want to play fun stuff at a fair price.
"PCs are difficult to set up, but with PlayStation, once you turn it on, you can experience the content you bought straight away,"
Yeah, that's always been one the big differentiators between consoles and PCs since the beginning of the video game industry being a plug and play solution. But, there's also supposed to be another big differentiator between consoles and PCs that Nishino doesn't address. Affordability. The 3DO and NeoGeo being 2 prime examples of consoles charging an absurd premium that priced out the majority of the console market and ultimately failed. You can even make a case for the PS3 launch that made Sony eventually change course. But that's something I hope console makers really consider going into the next generation.
Our focus will be to make our ecosystem as DIY as possible. You will buy a separate stand, separate disc drive and separate storage for PS6 and it will cost a lot. However we will delay our games for pc enough that you will still be inclined to buy it.
They certainly aren't abandoning Console anytime soon... but it will continue to decrease as a primary focus