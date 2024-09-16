PlayStation Co-CEO: Consoles to Remain Core of Business - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO of Studio Business Group and Hideaki Nishino in an interview with Nikkei (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said consoles will remain the core of its business, even as the company releases more titles on PC.

"I think that with mobile devices, there are many games that show advertisements, and PCs are difficult to set up, but with PlayStation, once you turn it on, you can experience the content you bought straight away," said Nishino.

"The store where you purchase software also offers an intuitive experience because the products are laid out in an easy-to-understand manner."

He added, "We are trying to increase our share of the overall game market by developing content for PCs as well. There is no doubt that consoles will be at the core of our business, but by offering titles for platforms other than consoles, we will reach a wider range of customers."

PlayStation has started to release live service games day one on PlayStation and PC, but the single-player and narrative-drive games will launch as first on PlayStation with the PC release later on.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 Pro last week. The mid-generation upgrade to the PS5 will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. Pre-orders will open on September 26.

