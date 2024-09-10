PlayStation 5 Pro Releases November 7 for $700 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,055 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro after months of rumors. The mid-generation upgrade to the PS5 will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. Pre-orders will open on September 26.
The PS5 Pro will be a digital console, while the currently available disc drive is available as a separate purchase. However, it does include a 2TB SSD, while the PS5 Slim includes a 1TB SSD.
Read details on the PS5 Pro via the PlayStation Blog below:
We developed PS5 Pro with deeply engaged players and game creators in mind – as many have asked for a console that runs even higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at 60FPS. We achieved this on PS5 Pro with several key performance features.*
- Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.
- Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.
- AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.
PS5 Pro provides gamers with amazing graphics at high frame rates. You can hear Mark Cerny, lead architect for PS5 Pro, discuss the key innovations from PS5 Pro in the following video presentation. This presentation provides a deep dive into the key performance features that make PS5 Pro truly special.
Other enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro. This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games. PS5 Pro will also launch with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7, in territories supporting this standard. VRR and 8K gaming are also supported.
It’s humbling to see how game creators have embraced the latest technology from PS5 Pro, and several games will be patched with free software updates for gamers to take advantage of PS5 Pro’s features. These games can be identified with a PS5 Pro Enhanced label within their title. Some games you can look forward to include blockbuster hits from PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners, such as Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and more.
We kept the look of the PS5 Pro consistent with the overall PS5 family of products. You’ll notice the height is the same size as the original PS5, and the width is the same size as the current PS5 model to accommodate higher performance specs. Players can add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, or swap out console covers when they become available.
PS5 Pro fits perfectly within the PS5 family of products and is compatible with the PS5 accessories currently available, including PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, Access controller, Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore. The user interface and network services will also remain the same as PS5.
The PS5 Pro console will be available this holiday at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR, and ¥119,980 JPY (includes tax). It will include a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed in every PS5 Pro purchase. PS5 Pro is available as a disc-less console, with the option to purchase the currently available Disc Drive for PS5 separately.
PS5 Pro will launch on November 7, 2024 and will be available at participating retailers and directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com. Preorders will begin on September 26, 2024.
Our PS5 journey would not be possible without the millions of players that have supported us through the years and have shared with us their love of gaming. Whichever console option players choose, whether it’s PS5 or PS5 Pro, we wish to bring everyone the very best gaming experience that fits their needs.
*Features only available on select PS5 games that have been enhanced for PS5 Pro when compared with the PS5. PS5 Pro enhanced features will vary by game.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
That is an insane price. For $700 I would just build a PC. By early next year we will have new GPU generations released from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, so you should be able to build a rig with a Geforce RTX 5060 (or AMD/Intel equivalent) for around $700 by probably March next year.
They should have made a deal with Rockstar to show a demonstration of GTA6 to go along with the PS5 Pro reveal.
For what? Running GTA 6 at 4K and 30 FPS? What a technological leap!
I obviously meant show it running at 4k60, while base ps5 has it running at 1080p 30
...But will it run at 4k60 on the Pro? It didn't get a major CPU upgrade. If that's the bottleneck for GTA 6 then it won't run at 60 FPS on any console.
Well, that's why I'm saying they should be showing it because it's going to hard to build hype for it at that price tag without us having that information
There is 0 reason to get this over a PC if it will cost $700. The PC gets basically every PlayStation game anyway, plus is upgradable and allows you to pick your controller and store front.
What the hell is Sony thinking
Should be $600 with a built-in disc drive and included vertical stand. I know there's more storage and power, but my goodness.
This is what happens when fanboys keep telling Sony "We're happy to pay $100 for AAA games"
They're listening and happy to charge you more for everything lol
3 Nintendo Switches or 1 PS5 Pro + Disc Drive... Tough call for sure.
TBH it's a strange comparison. These consoles have different libraries and different specs. One of them has Pokemon games, one of them has Spider-Man games. One of them has terrible version of FIFA simulator, other console has a better version. One of them has Mario Party, other doesn't. One has Assassin's Creed games, other doesn't. While I understand what you want to say but this comparison seems to be wrong.
PS5 Base + XSS
or
PS5 Pro
Yeahhh i'm good alright, 800€ WITHOUT a disc drive is a big no no from me, i'll just wait for ps6
Only the streamers and video makers who get everything paid by their (poorer) viewers would buy that. And for what, in the end? Totally pointless. I hope it'll be a flop so we can finally get rid of those "pro" consoles which are a complete scam.
Well... I wanted to preorder it and was looking forward for it. But damn, 700$ USD, and NO CPU upgrade (I was really hoping for that at least)...
Not sure what Sony is thinking with this. I was one of thse suckers and bought the Portal (and I like/use it) but I think I will pass on the pro.
Sheesh..$700 is a lot for a console. It doesn't give me hope for any
permanent price cuts the rest of generation.
I've got a video up on my YouTube going over the PS5 Pro details for anyone interested - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Suw_9W74vn8
For $700, they should include a golden statue, let alone a disk drive.
For that price to be somewhat reasonable, they had to include native PS1,PS2 and PS3 compatibility in it, and if this means the hardware of those consoles, then yes. Machine for that much money should at least play everything released on Playstation before.
PS5 Pro with machine learning, dolby vision support, 2tb storage, no disc drive for $700
Or...
Series X with machine learning, dolby vision support, 2tb AND disc drive for $100 less.
hmm... decisions decisions
The next gen Xbox console or PS6 will be the optimal devices for GTA 6 without the CPU bottlenecks.
Sony is readying up it's userbase, get ready for a $1000 PS6. Facts.
This product wasn't needed or requested by the majority of gamers. Same goes for PS4 pro before it, not necessary at all.
At least the PS4 Pro gave me a high definition movie player.
it did, but so did Xbox one s for a fraction of the price. It's nothing more than a greedy money grab, hopefully people don't fall for it.
Expensive. Thankfully, there are alternative price points for essentially the same product.
If it's already expensive with the XBox as a competitor, imagine when Microsoft abandons the XBox and launches for PC, Playstation, Cloud Computing and Nintendo.
The good side is that PC and Cloud Computing players will still be able to choose where to buy the game, since there is competition between stores, but console players...
Sorry, but those who defend PRO consoles must not value their work hours. It's better to reduce the life of the console generation and launch something with new technology, with totally new components than to launch something that runs at 4k and 30 FPS or at most 1440p 60 FPS. Disappointed! I was finally expecting hardware that could run 4K and 60 FPS or 1440p and 120 FPS.
I'm still waiting for them to add the external disc drive for the original digital console, why they never add that and it's locked to the slim version I don't know.
I see people complaining all over the internet about it. Watch it be sold out day 1 and I still wont be able to get 1. People were saying the Portal was DOA and look at how that did.
They think that with complaining they can create another concord situation. They are forgetting that PS5 has already sold 60 million units so whatever happens with the Pro it's just surplus to an already successful console
For those of you gasping at cost, how much does that shine new iPhone that gets replaced every two or three years cost?
You see this all comes down to choice. Those saying they need to spend £1000 on an iPhone don’t, it’s a choice they convince themselves that they need. Hell my car insurance went up by more than the price of this. But anyway.
As for this and my situation, yes I could afford it and come up with a reason to justify it but tbh the games look just fine to me as they are. Being older 30fps and 60fps look exactly the same. The presentation while nice didn’t cover things I wanted - Bluetooth audio, changes to primary devices, PlayStation family settings and tbh I didn’t expect those. When they change I’ll most likely get a ps5p so at the minute I’ll hold off.
1) I use a $300 iPhone SE that I've had for 2 years already
2) I use my phone ALL DAY EVERY DAY... I only game about 10 hours a week
I can see the point you are making, but it is two totally different markets. The gaming market hasn't seen a massive price like this since the 3do days, and they had to dramatically drop the price to get units moving. Fast forward to 2006 when the PS3 came out, the price was a huge inhibitor to sales until they dropped prices. Today people still do not expect their game console to reach these type of costs, it simply isn't worth it to most gamers to spend this much money on a gaming machine, regardless of the few extra things it can do.
I will admit one thing. It was foolish launching this at this price tag without confirming that the PS5 Pro is the only console that can run GTA6 at 60FPS. I don't want to buy it unless it's guaranteed it can do that
What are you blabbering about with GT6? Is it almost the only reason people are waiting for a new console? Showing GTA6 would not really have made any difference; even if it could run GTA6 at 60FPS (you wish, CPU is still the same... and usually the bottleneck);
This will not make it sell better and esp., nor justify that price.
Before bashing the 700$ price tag please remember that MS is re-releasing the 4 year old XBSX with a 2TB storage for 599$. PS5 pro still much better value
The $599 Series X has a disc drive. The one without the disc drive is $449 with 1TB.
This is not about Xbox.
Yes it is about Xbox because if Xbox was performing better Sony couldn't afford to launch consoles at 700$ LOL
The guy loves the brand... and the brand loves his money... wanting to justify the more than US$ 100 difference between the Playstation PRO and the XBox, whose hardware is not that different.
XSX is on the same technical level as PS5 standart. So, PS5 Pro is more powerful anyway.
Man, you need to take a break from your console war thingy...
This is about Play Station; and the price of the Pro. Xbox has nothing to do with that (even if you try to use any opportunity to let us know how Xbox is losing and how Sony is performing so much better).
I can only imagine you have some money invested in Sony or something like that because it is starting to become ridiculous.
Yeah I figured you were going to come in with that stuff xD first of all, you thought Sony was going to slash the price of the base PS5....they're not. The 2TB XBXS comes WITH a disc drive, and most importantly, it's a LE console that is NOT meant to be sold to the masses the way PS5 Pro is. Get out while you're ahead on this one man lol
they might still slash it. We don't know about that yet
Are they going to cut it after announcing a price increase in several parts of the world? No, man!