Two Nintendo Switch Bundles Announced for the US

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 478 Views

Nintendo of America has announced two Nintendo Switch hardware bundles that will be available early in the fall. 

One bundle will include the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model and the other will include the regular Nintendo Switch. Both bundles will include a digital code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model bundle is priced at $349.99, and the regular Nintendo Switch bundle is priced at $299.99.

"Look for these bundles online, in the My Nintendo store and in select retail stores where they will be available by October, while supplies last," said Nintendo.

1 Comments
2zosteven (1 hour ago)

no way!!! Mario Kart bundle

  • +2