Two Nintendo Switch Bundles Announced for the US

Nintendo of America has announced two Nintendo Switch hardware bundles that will be available early in the fall.

One bundle will include the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model and the other will include the regular Nintendo Switch. Both bundles will include a digital code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model bundle is priced at $349.99, and the regular Nintendo Switch bundle is priced at $299.99.

"Look for these bundles online, in the My Nintendo store and in select retail stores where they will be available by October, while supplies last," said Nintendo.

Available while supplies last. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2024

