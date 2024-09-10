Star Wars Outlaws in the UK Sold About Half of Assassin's Creed Mirage - Sales

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws launch sales in the UK (physical and digital sales combined) sold 52 percent better than Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but only half of Assassin's Creed Mirage. This is according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

"Star Wars Outlaws UK figures were lower than I expected (digital and physical data via GSD)," said Dring.

"But did a fair bit more than Avatar (52% more). About half of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Plenty of opportunity to drive more units on this one as we head into Q4."

