Fewer Than 3% of PS5 Owners Have Purchased a PlayStation Portal in the US - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Psicatella via Bluesky has revealed that fewer than three percent of PlayStation 5 owners in the US own a PlayStation Portal as of the end of July.

"So, let's talk PS Portal... while it has performed above expectations so far, there's still plenty of room for upside," said Piscatella. "At the end of July, fewer than 3% of US PS5 owners had purchased a Portal. Could be an area to watch closely for holiday. Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service."

VGChartz estimates have the PS5 at 21.14 million units sold in the US through the end of July. That would put the PlayStation Portal at a maximum of 634,000 units sold in the US.

