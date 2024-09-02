Nintendo of Europe President Steps Down Following Reorganization - News

Nintendo of Europe has announced a change in leadership as Stephen Bole will be retiring after 35 years at the company and six years as president, CEO and chairman.

Nintendo recently completed a reorganization for all of its European entities into a single organization called Nintendo of Europe SE. All local offices will remain open.

Luciano Pereña (pictured below), who has been working at Nintendo since 1994 and most recently was the chief financial officer at Nintendo of Europe, will be taking over as the new president, CEO and chairman of Nintendo of Europe.

"On behalf of the entire company, I extend my sincere thanks to Stephan Bole for his outstanding leadership and many years dedicated to Nintendo," said Pereña.

"I am honoured to continue Nintendo's purpose of putting smiles on faces, and I am confident that this leadership group and united European team will allow us to build on our company's legacy of delivering unique experiences."

Laurent Fischer will be the new COO and Tom Enoki will be the new senior managing director for the corporate planning office.

