S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Runs 'Around 35 FPS' on Xbox Series S

GSC Game World lead producer Slava Lukyanenka in an interview with Wccftech accidentally stated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl runs at 25 frames per second (FPS) on the Xbox Series S.

He provided an update on Twitter stating the game runs around 35 FPS on the Xbox Series S.

"Just to clarify my thoughts, I said something during the interview on Gamescom," said Lukyanenka. "Yes, that’s what I said. However, it seems something glitched in my head during the interview, as I wanted to say 'around 35 FPS.'"

In the interview itself he stated the team still has room to "optimize" S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl before it releases in November. This means it is possible the game will run at a higher frame rate at launch.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

