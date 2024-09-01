The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gets 'Into the Still World' Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom titled Into the Still World, a Journey Continued."

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Regions

Welcome to Hyrule, a vast land where Princess Zelda will journey through her grand adventure. Hyrule is a land of plentiful abundance, from the Central Plateau where Hyrule Castle stands enfolded by its Castle Town, to the outermost reaches, you’ll encounter new and interesting people in each of its diverse regions.

Gerudo Desert – The Gerudo Desert consists of scorching dunes as far as the eye can see and is prone to frequent sandstorms that’s no problem for the women of the Gerudo Tribe. Though there are many ruins full of mysteries here, and an oasis—a great place to relax.

– The Gerudo Desert consists of scorching dunes as far as the eye can see and is prone to frequent sandstorms that’s no problem for the women of the Gerudo Tribe. Though there are many ruins full of mysteries here, and an oasis—a great place to relax. Jabul Waters – Jabul Waters is home to some of Hyrule’s most scenic waterways. It’s also where you can find the Sea Zora and the River Zora, who each reside in their respective villages. Though they don’t always get along. What could they be fighting about?

– Jabul Waters is home to some of Hyrule’s most scenic waterways. It’s also where you can find the Sea Zora and the River Zora, who each reside in their respective villages. Though they don’t always get along. What could they be fighting about? Eldin Volcano – Daunting cliffs and lava flows dominate the Eldin Volcano region. Pacarico Village is nestled at the mountain’s base, but you’ll have to brave treacherous trails to reach the home of the Gorons. Those rocks may look delicious—alas, they are not for Hylians.

– Daunting cliffs and lava flows dominate the Eldin Volcano region. Pacarico Village is nestled at the mountain’s base, but you’ll have to brave treacherous trails to reach the home of the Gorons. Those rocks may look delicious—alas, they are not for Hylians. Faron Wetlands – The Faron Wetlands are a lush labyrinth of vegetation. As you wander the jungle you might come across a Deku Scrub. Rumor has it these peculiar creatures have a voracious sweet tooth.

During your travels you’re likely to encounter people dealing with problems great and small. Keep track of quests by browsing your Adventure Log whenever you’d like. Helping people with their troubles is a big part of your journey, and wise heroes are often rewarded for their good deeds.

Waypoints

Objects known as Waypoints are scattered throughout the land. Once you’ve discovered one, you can return toit quickly by selecting it on your map. Even with the benefit of fast travel, getting around Hyrule can prove challenging. At times like these, why walk when you can ride? Gallop right over weaker enemies to send them flying, and hop over small obstacles with ease. Once you learn to make a Carrot Echo, you’ll be able to call upon your trusty steed from anywhere in the overworld.

Smoothie Shops

As you explore you may come across smoothie shops manned by Business Scrubs. Here you can blend the ingredients you’ve collected into delicious drinks. Smoothies have different effects based on the ingredients you choose. They’re sure to come in handy during your travels. You can also equip outfits and accessories to enhance your abilities—and to look fashionable, obviously.

Abilities: Bind and Reverse Bond

Whether you’re trekking over rugged plateaus, through winding caves, or other complex locales, creating Echoes is key to success. But sometimes they may not be enough. A huge boulder like this cannot be learned as an Echo, and your other Echo won’t move it either. For obstacles like these, Tri has got you covered with the power of Bind. Use it to make even a massive boulder follow Zelda’s movement. Bind can help you unearth buried treasure, or even reposition troublesome enemies. You can also use Bind on your Echoes. So get creative and find ways to forge ahead.

Alternatively if you want to follow a moving object yourself, you can use Reverse Bond to go where it goes. Take advantage of a creature’s ability to fly or to move around quickly. Swapping between Bind and Reverse Bond is a great way to find clever paths forward. Let your imagination run wild and you’re bound to come up with all sorts of ideas. Use Bind in combination with your Echoes to overcome obstacles. Understanding how these two abilities work together will be essential to your progress.

Mysterious rifts are overtaking Hyrule. What else will Zelda have to contend with in her grand adventure to save her kingdom? There’s only one way to find out!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 26.

