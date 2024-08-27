Tales of Graces f Remastered Announced for All Major Platforms, Releases January 17, 2025 - News

Bandai Namco has announced Tales of Graces f Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on January 17, 2025.

As Asbel Lhant, you’ll venture once again to the planet Ephinea on a journey to stop an escalating war between three kingdoms vying for control. Originally released on the Wii system, this RPG classic returns with improved graphics and auto-save features sure to delight existing fans and newcomers to the series alike.

