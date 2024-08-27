PS5 Price to Increase in Japan for 3rd Time on September 2 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 and a number of accessories in Japan on September 2.

The price of the standard PlayStation 5 will increase by 13,000 yen from 66,980 yen to 79,980 yen ($554 USD) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will increase by 13,000 yen from 59,980 yen to 72,980 yen ($506 USD).

The price of the PlayStation VR2 will increase by 15,000 yen from 74,980 yen to 89,980 yen ($623 USD). The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller will increase by 2,000 yen from 9,480 yen to 11,480 yen ($80 USD). The PlayStation Portal will increase by 5,00 yen from 29,980 yen to 34,980 yen ($242).

Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Series X and S consoles in Japan on August 15.

The price of the Xbox Series X increased from 59,978 yen to 66,978 yen ($448 USD), the Xbox Series S 1 TB increased from 44,578 yen to 49,978 yen ($334 USD), and the Xbox Series S 512 GB increased from 37,978 yen to 44,578 yen ($298 USD).

