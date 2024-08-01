Xbox Series X and S Price to Increase in Japan on August 15 - News

Microsoft announced it is increasing the price of the Xbox Series X and S consoles in Japan on August 15

The price of the Xbox Series X will increase from 59,978 yen to 66,978 yen ($448 USD), the Xbox Series S 1 TB will increase from 44,578 yen to 49,978 yen ($334 USD), and the Xbox Series S 512 GB will increase from 37,978 yen to 44,578 yen ($298 USD). Tax is included in the price.

Microsoft stated it "regularly evaluates the impact of changes in market conditions on local prices" and the price is only increasing in Japan.

Here are the price changes:

Xbox Series X - 59,978 yen to 66,978 yen ($448 USD)

59,978 yen to 66,978 yen Xbox Series S 1TB - 44,578 yen to 49,978 yen ($334 USD)

44,578 yen to 49,978 yen Xbox Series S 512GB - 37,978 yen to 44,578 yen ($298 USD)

