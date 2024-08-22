Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 32,372 units, according to Famitsu for the two-week period ending August 18, 2024.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles (NS) is the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in fourth place with sales of 21,270 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 30,498 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in third place with sales of 25,038 units. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 21,167 units and Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 20,638 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 19,976 units and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 16,611 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 13,891 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 12,423 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 127,197 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 46,892 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,430 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 54 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 32,372 (255,991) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 30,498 (5,962,690) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 25,038 (1,388,180) [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 21,270 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 21,167 (1,121,685) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 20,638 (3,605,813) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 19,976 (7,878,406) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 16,611 (182,975) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,891 (1,916,034) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet /Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 12,423 (5,394,601)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 73,867 (7,715,864) PlayStation 5 – 37,823 (5,114,386) Switch Lite – 30,243 (6,000,025) Switch – 23,087 (19,875,430) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,069 (837,740) Xbox Series X – 4,364 (305,213) Xbox Series S – 66 (317,177) PlayStation 4 – 54 (7,928,240)

