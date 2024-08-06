UFL Launches September 12 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Strikerz Inc. announced the free-to-play football / soccer game, UFL, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 12. It will support cross-play.

"We’re thrilled to launch UFL on September 12," said Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov. "We can’t wait for gamers around the world to enjoy it and we thank them for the invaluable feedback they’ve provided us during two phases of open beta testing.

"The launch of UFL is a landmark moment in our journey, however, we equally realize that this is just the beginning. We’ll be constantly & regularly updating the UFL gaming experience for all the fans around the world."

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to UFL!

UFL is a free-to-play football video game featuring real footballers, a rich metagame. UFL features tons of unique content like various club kits, boots, gloves, balls, and stadiums. In UFL, you create your club from the ground up, assembling a team of real-world footballers customized to your liking. Compete with players worldwide, climb the ranks, and win the championship!

Skill-Based Gameplay

Hone your skills in online matches, defeat your opponents.

Realistic Club Management

Create your dream team choosing from thousands of real-life football stars.

Complex Strategy

Develop your club season after season, keep your progress, and climb up the league ladder!

Custom Skin Cards

Buy and sell unique player skin cards to build your collection!

Join the online competition and enjoy football gaming like you’ve never seen it!

