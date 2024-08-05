Sega Trademarks Yakuza Wars - News

/ 430 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega filed a new trademark in Japan on July 26 for Yakuza Wars that was made public today. Sega has not announced a game with Yakuza Wars as a title for subtitle.

Yakuza and Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio last month did tease fans of the series would be "surprised" with its next game.

"We can't tell you what kind of game it is, but I will tell you, you’ll be surprised," said the studio at the time.

The most recent game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, released in January of this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles