Like a Dragon Developer: Fans Will be 'Surprised' by Its Next Game

Yakuza and Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio at the Essence of Fandom event at Anime Expo told fans they will be "surprised" on its next game.



"We can't tell you what kind of game it is, but I will tell you, you’ll be surprised," said the studio, according to fans who attended the event.

Fans clarified that the studio seemed to be talking about the next Like A Dragon title, rather than something else.

The most recent game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, released in January of this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

