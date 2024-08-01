Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date to be Revealed Later This Month - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer BioWare has announced in a blog post about San Diego Comic-Con it will reveal the release for Dragon Age: The Veilguard later this month. The studio will also share a roadmap and more looks at the game.

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard panel at San Diego Comic-Con that features some of the cast of companions that shared some new details on their characters, as well as revealing more lore about the game.

The panel featured voice actors Zach Mendez (Lucanis), Jessica Clark (Neve), Nick Boraine (Emmrich), and Ali Hillis (Harding), as well as Creative Director and 16-year BioWare veteran John Epler and Creative Performance Director Ashley Barlow.

"Companions have always been such a big part of this franchise," Epler stated during the panel. "You’ll navigate some of the most compelling individual storylines you’ve seen from BioWare. I’m really excited about the bonds players will form."

Barlow later added, "I feel like you can fall in love with any of them. Everyone that has touched this project has put a piece of their heart into it and into all of the different characters you could cross paths with. I know for me at times, in the companion stories, it seemed like I was watching a scene out of my own life. It’s a powerful feeling to have something or someone to relate to on screen."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this Fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles