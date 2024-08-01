Xbox Reveals Gamescom Lineup and Details, Over 50 1st-Party and 3rd-Party Games - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced its plans for Gamescom 2024, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

The Xbox booth this year will feature over 50 games from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and third-party partners. The games will be spread over over 240 gaming stations.

Developers will host exclusive theater presentations of Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space.

Read the Xbox Wire post for all the details below:

Following this year’s jam-packed Xbox Games Showcase, we’re excited to return to gamescom and connect with fans in Cologne, Germany from August 21-25 to show off even more of what Xbox players have in store.

The community is what makes gaming – and gamescom – so special and there will be something for everyone this year, whether you’re on the show floor in Cologne or watching at home via our livestreams. This year the Xbox booth will be overflowing with exciting upcoming titles, one-off experiences and fantastic photo opportunities for games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass this Holiday and beyond. We’ll also deliver three days of broadcasts live from the show floor, join up with our amazing community for another FanFest, and plenty more. Keep reading for more details on everything we’re up to at gamescom 2024.

Xbox Booth

This year the Xbox booth will feature over 50 gaming titles from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and our amazing third-party partners – spread across more than 240 gaming stations – alongside amazing photo ops and experiences, and specially constructed theaters for exclusive looks at upcoming titles.

Attendees will be able to go hands-on with upcoming Xbox releases, including:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Ara: History Untold

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Fallout 76: Milepost Zero

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

Towerborne

We will also host exclusive theater presentations of Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space.

Joining the Xbox booth for the first time, Blizzard Entertainment will make their return to gamescom with multiple offerings for Diablo and World of Warcraft. Ahead of the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion in October, Diablo will bring an exclusive public hands-on gameplay demo of the Spiritborn class to the gamescom show floor, with a Diablo Immortal Helliquary boss tournament taking place as well. World of Warcraft celebrates the launch of The War Within on August 26 with the power of a special immersive experience, giving gamescom attendants the chance to feel the thrill of Skyriding in Azeroth.

The Xbox booth will also have playable titles from our third-party partners, including Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, Studio Wildcard’s ARK 2, Saber Interactive’s Space Marine 2, Rebellion’s Atomfall, and the return of GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl with an all-new demo. And in our Indie Selects area – dedicated to diverse, exciting upcoming titles from independent developers – we’ll host games including Maximum Entertainment’s Squirrel with a Gun, Noodlecake’s Winter Burrow, 11 bit Studios’ Creatures of Ava, and more.

The above is just a small selection of the titles playable on the Xbox booth. For the full list of playable titles visit here. Whatever you’re into, we’ll have something for you.

You’ll be able to find us in Hall 7 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance. See below for the consumer show opening times:

Thursday, August 22 – 10am – 8pm CEST

Friday, August 23 – 10am – 8pm CEST

Saturday, August 24 – 9am – 8 pm CEST

Sunday, August 25 – 9am – 8pm CEST

Beyond the Xbox booth, Overwatch 2 will also have a joint stand with Porsche, highlighting their new collaboration by featuring a life-sized D.Va statue modeled after the new all-electric Macan, along with an invitation for fans to enter a real-life rendition of an iconic Overwatch 2 map.

Game Pass @ Gamescom

This year at gamescom, Game Pass is turning up the fun with an exciting setup reminding players that they can discover their next favorite game across devices. Guests will have an opportunity to explore different sections dedicated to PC, Console, and Cloud as they learn about all the different ways to play their favorite games. In addition to exclusive gamescom 2024 prizes available through claw and gacha machines, guests have the opportunity to play the Big Green Button for a shot at winning exciting prizes like:

Game Pass tokens (PC and/or Ultimate)

NVIDIA GeForce Now cards

WD_BLACK PC and Console Storage

Cloud Gaming devices (e.g., Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and Meta Quest headsets) that can directly stream Xbox games

OMEN monitors

HyperX headsets, microphones, mice and keyboards

Gaming for Everyone

Xbox remains committed to the belief that gaming should be safe, inclusive, and accessible for all. We are ensuring that all areas of the booth are wheelchair accessible, Xbox Adaptive Controllers will be available upon request, and there will be select demo stations with adjustable-height desks and monitors. We also have multiple American Sign Language (ASL) and German Sign Language (DGS) interpreters and Audio Description tours in English and German for guests who are blind or visually disabled.

Additionally, we’ll have sensory aids and a quiet room for everyone who needs them, as well as “Here to Help” staff to assist players of all abilities navigate our booth and game experiences. Please check out the Accessibility “Here to Help” desk at our booth for support.

Other Booth Elements

Gear Shop

Check out the official Gear Shop at the booth to get the latest with gear from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Activision, and Bethesda!

Can´t make it? Don’t worry, find your new favorite gear online in the following stores:

Community Area

This year the Xbox booth will also include the Community Hub! This more chilled out space within the Xbox Booth will be a perfect place for attendees to stop and hang out during the show, and will also feature special programming and activities from titles and teams across Xbox taking place throughout gamescom. Activities will include cosplay meetups, trivia games, meet-and-greets with game developers and voice actors, and more! Be sure to stop by and see what’s on!

Live from the Showfloor with our Broadcast Teams

If you can’t make the trip to Cologne this year, we’ll bring the show to you with a series of daily streams from the Xbox booth. Join Team Xbox and friends on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a deeper dive into some of the highly anticipated games at gamescom 2024, with first-look gameplay, developer chats, new trailers and more. The Bethesda team will also have daily content streaming live from the booth over on their Twitch channel: twitch.tv/bethesda_de.

Whether you join us for every stream, or just dip in for the latest on your most anticipated titles, we’re looking forward to connecting with fans across the globe and showing off some of the amazing games coming to Xbox.

Wednesday August 21

Xbox @ gamescom 2024 Start: 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST Featuring S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Atomfall, Age of Mythology, plus others



Bethesda MainStream Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST



Thursday August 22

Xbox @ gamescom 2024 Start: 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST Featuring Star Wars Outlaws, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Towerborne plus others

Bethesda MainStream Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST



Friday August 23

Xbox @ gamescom 2024 Start: 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST Featuring Avowed, Ara: History Untold, plus others



Bethesda MainStream Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST



Keep an eye on Xbox Social channels for the full content schedule in the days leading up to gamescom.

The live English-language broadcast from Xbox’s gamescom booth will be available in German, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, Czech, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish and Turkish, along with ASL and English Audio Descriptions. You can catch the Xbox @ gamescom Livestream on regional Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and elsewhere.

Livestream Channels:

Xbox FanFest

On Wednesday, August 21, Xbox FanFest is returning to host a special community event to kick off gamescom week! We’ll be bringing players together to connect around their shared love of gaming. If you’re planning to attend gamescom or will be in the Cologne area, you can enter for a chance to win tickets to attend.

Login at xbox.com/fanfest and use code FANFEST to unlock the sweepstakes. No Purchase Necessary. Open only to registered Xbox FanFest members. 18+. Ends 08:59 CEST on 5 August 2024. Click here for Official Rules.

Xbox Coverage

Our social media teams will be on the ground bringing you live coverage, updates, news, new videos, and lots of fun stuff too. And make sure to keep an eye on Xbox Wire for coverage of the Opening Night Live show, and articles about many of the games on show.

For all the latest updates on Xbox at gamescom this year, stay tuned to the Xbox channels on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social channels, or the @XboxDACH X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube social channels for German-language coverage. We’re using #Xboxgamescom as our event hashtag.

