Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Debuts in 2nd on the Canadian Charts, Elden Ring Takes 1st

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has debuted in second place on the Canadian charts for June 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA). It should be noted digital sales are not included.

The one other new release in the top 10 was Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which debuted in fourth place.

Elden Ring shot up five spots to first place due to the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Hogwarts Legacy was up four spots to third place, while EA Sports FC 24 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dropped two spots to sixth place and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door fell from first to seventh place in its second place.

Helldivers 2 dropped five spots to eighth place, Sea of Thieves fell four spots to ninth place, and Ghost of Tsushima fell from second to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Elden Ring Luigi's Mansion 2 HD* - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door* Helldivers 2 Sea of Thieves Ghost of Tsushima

*Digital sales not included

