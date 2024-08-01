EA Sports College Football 25 Tops 5 Million Players in First Week - Sales

Electronic Arts announced EA Sports College Football 25 had over five million players in its first week, as well as over 500,000 more playing on the EA Play trial.

"Looking ahead, the remarkable success of our launch week for College Football, combined with the upcoming launches for EA SPORTS Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FC and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is building momentum for FY25 and beyond," said EA CFO Stuart Canfield. "We are well positioned to deliver our multi-year financial objectives."

Read details on the game below:

In EA Sports College Football 25 experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness.

This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items, including a random selection of virtual in-game items.

Unless licensed, all names and identifying characteristics are fictitious. For fictitious persons, any similarities to actual persons, living or dead, is coincidental and not intended.

EA Sports College Football 25 released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 19.

