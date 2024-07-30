Playground Games Opens Third Studio - News

Playground Games, the UK-based developer, has opened up a third studio, according to the LinkedIn page for the developer.

"Today, Playground has three world-class studios in Leamington Spa," reads the About tab. "In our original HQ, we continue to support and grow the huge, vibrant Horizon community. In our new studios on the other side of town, we are excited to be developing Fable, a new beginning for the legendary franchise."

The first two studios for Playground Games are based in Leamington Spa, while it isn't known where the the new third studio is located.

Playground Games is currently developing Fable for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

